South Korea and Vietnam to Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Global Challenges

In a bid to strengthen their economic and strategic partnerships, South Korea and Vietnam are poised to commit to deeper cooperation at an upcoming summit. As global trading becomes increasingly complex, both former Cold War rivals recognize the importance of enhancing their business ties to better navigate the challenges.

This summit marks the first state visit hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung since he assumed office on June 4, with Vietnamese leader To Lam at the helm. The discussions will cover promoting trade and investment in Vietnam, involving a delegation of key ministers and party members, aiming for mutual economic benefits.

South Korea and Vietnam plan to sign ten memoranda of understanding, focusing on cooperation areas such as nuclear and renewable energy, monetary policies, and science and technology. Though the summit seeks to create favorable conditions for South Korean investments, new US tariffs cast a shadow over these plans, adding an element of uncertainty to their continuance.