South Korea and Vietnam to Forge Stronger Economic Ties Amid Global Challenges

South Korea and Vietnam aim to enhance their economic and strategic relationships through a summit. Leaders discuss cooperation in various sectors, signing at least 10 memoranda. The meeting coincides with increased US tariffs, causing uncertainty for future investments. Major South Korean companies continue eyeing Vietnam for potential projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 08:58 IST
In a bid to strengthen their economic and strategic partnerships, South Korea and Vietnam are poised to commit to deeper cooperation at an upcoming summit. As global trading becomes increasingly complex, both former Cold War rivals recognize the importance of enhancing their business ties to better navigate the challenges.

This summit marks the first state visit hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung since he assumed office on June 4, with Vietnamese leader To Lam at the helm. The discussions will cover promoting trade and investment in Vietnam, involving a delegation of key ministers and party members, aiming for mutual economic benefits.

South Korea and Vietnam plan to sign ten memoranda of understanding, focusing on cooperation areas such as nuclear and renewable energy, monetary policies, and science and technology. Though the summit seeks to create favorable conditions for South Korean investments, new US tariffs cast a shadow over these plans, adding an element of uncertainty to their continuance.

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

