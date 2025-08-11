Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Yasin Malik to Address Death Penalty Appeal

The Delhi High Court has granted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik four weeks to respond to the NIA's appeal, which seeks to enhance his life sentence to the death penalty in a 2017 terror funding case. The next hearing is scheduled for November 10, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:02 IST
JKLF chief Yasin Malik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court demanded Monday that Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik address the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) appeal to elevate his life sentence to a death penalty in a 2017 terror funding case. The directive allows Malik four weeks to respond, with the next hearing set for November 10.

NIA's special counsel, Advocate Akshai Malik, referenced a prior court order from August 9, 2024, highlighting Malik's intent to self-represent. This order also required his virtual appearance for security reasons, a condition Malik did not meet at the latest hearing. In 2022, Malik was convicted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after admitting his guilt, with the trial court deciding the case did not merit a death sentence.

The NIA's 2017 case alleges Malik and other accused conspired with Pakistan-based terror groups to incite unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Charges were formally brought against Malik and several co-defendants in March 2022. Separately, a UAPA Tribunal supported extending the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, noting evidence contrary to Malik's peaceful movement claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

