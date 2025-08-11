Delhi High Court Urges Yasin Malik to Address Death Penalty Appeal

The Delhi High Court demanded Monday that Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik address the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) appeal to elevate his life sentence to a death penalty in a 2017 terror funding case. The directive allows Malik four weeks to respond, with the next hearing set for November 10.

NIA's special counsel, Advocate Akshai Malik, referenced a prior court order from August 9, 2024, highlighting Malik's intent to self-represent. This order also required his virtual appearance for security reasons, a condition Malik did not meet at the latest hearing. In 2022, Malik was convicted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after admitting his guilt, with the trial court deciding the case did not merit a death sentence.

The NIA's 2017 case alleges Malik and other accused conspired with Pakistan-based terror groups to incite unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Charges were formally brought against Malik and several co-defendants in March 2022. Separately, a UAPA Tribunal supported extending the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, noting evidence contrary to Malik's peaceful movement claims.

