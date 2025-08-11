Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Leaders Detained in Election Commission Protest

Leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained by police in Delhi during a protest march to the Election Commission, demanding a clean voters list amid allegations of electoral malpractice. The Election Commission allowed a meeting, but concerns about limited space lingered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:34 IST
Tensions Rise as Leaders Detained in Election Commission Protest
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Congress MPs Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained in Delhi as a protest march to the Election Commission was thwarted by local authorities. The leaders were demanding transparency in the electoral roll revision process in Bihar.

The Election Commission had earlier agreed to meet representatives from certain political parties, including the Congress, following a request by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for a dialogue. However, the Commission set strict limitations on the number of officials who could attend, citing space constraints.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed skepticism about the Commission's intentions, questioning its ability to address pressing concerns raised by elected officials. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the protest aims to safeguard constitutional values and ensure fair electoral practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025