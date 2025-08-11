Tensions Rise as Leaders Detained in Election Commission Protest

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Congress MPs Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained in Delhi as a protest march to the Election Commission was thwarted by local authorities. The leaders were demanding transparency in the electoral roll revision process in Bihar.

The Election Commission had earlier agreed to meet representatives from certain political parties, including the Congress, following a request by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh for a dialogue. However, the Commission set strict limitations on the number of officials who could attend, citing space constraints.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed skepticism about the Commission's intentions, questioning its ability to address pressing concerns raised by elected officials. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the protest aims to safeguard constitutional values and ensure fair electoral practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)