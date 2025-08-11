SECI's Bright Future: A Net Profit Surge Amidst Green Progress

The state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) reported a significant 15% increase in its net profit for fiscal year 2024-25, reaching Rs 501.92 crore. This leap was propelled largely by heightened revenues, underpinning the corporation's robust performance.

According to audited financial results ending March 31, 2025, SECI's revenues climbed to Rs 15,185.10 crore, with a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 501.92 crore. These figures are a notable rise from the previous fiscal year's Rs 13,035.07 crore in revenues and PAT of Rs 436.03 crore.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and SECI's Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized that the achievements reflect SECI's commitment to financial discipline. The results bolster SECI's capability to support large-scale projects, particularly in emerging areas like energy storage, green hydrogen, and offshore wind.

(With inputs from agencies.)