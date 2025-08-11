BJP's Bhattacharya Criticizes Rahul Gandhi as Congress Faces Allegations in Protest March

West Bengal BJP President and MP Samik Bhattacharya criticized Rahul Gandhi on Monday, describing his allegations as a 'flop show.' Bhattacharya noted the Congress's electoral defeats in Haryana and Delhi under Gandhi's leadership and predicted similar outcomes for the opposition in upcoming Bihar and West Bengal elections.

As the Congress faced adversity, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc members were detained by Delhi Police during their protest against the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of voter irregularities in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose were among those taken into custody.

Despite the police intervention, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the protest was aimed at protecting the constitution rather than serving political agendas. The opposition march, led by Gandhi, called for an accurate and transparent voters list, with MPs chanting 'vote chor' as they advanced towards the Nirvachan Sadan before being stopped by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)