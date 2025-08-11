Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Detained Leaders Protest Electoral Roll Revisions

BJP's Saumitra Khan criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Election Commission allegations, claiming Congress desires unrestricted voter eligibility. Amid protests and detentions, opposition leaders demand a pristine voter list, framing their struggle as a constitutional battle. Detained in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi condemn government actions ahead of 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:52 IST
BJP MP Saumitra Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Saumitra Khan launched a scathing critique against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his allegations against the Election Commission. Khan claimed Congress aims for an India where anyone, even Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, can vote.

He dismissed Rahul Gandhi's press conference assertions of 'vote chori' in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the Election Commission is acting appropriately. Khan suggested that Gandhi's continued rhetoric may dissuade Indian voters from supporting him.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, characterized the INDIA bloc's march to the Election Commission as a 'fight to save the Constitution,' demanding a 'pure' voters list. Tensions escalated as Delhi police detained Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc figures, as they protested electoral roll revisions and alleged vote theft.

Despite being detained, Rahul Gandhi emphasized, 'This fight is not political; it's to save the Constitution.' Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of cowardice. Among the detained were Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dramatically leaped over barricades during the protest, highlighting the determination of the opposition.

'They are using the police to stop us,' Yadav declared after breaching the barricades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

