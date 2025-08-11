Congress MP Demands Probe into Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations
Amar Singh has called on the Election Commission to investigate Rahul Gandhi's claims of electoral roll manipulation. Tensions escalated as opposition MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained during a protest against alleged voter fraud. The Congress asserts the fight is not just political but also constitutional.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Amar Singh has urged the Election Commission to launch a preliminary inquiry into allegations made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, regarding 'vote theft' and manipulation of electoral rolls.
Singh criticized the Election Commission for not addressing pertinent questions, accusing them of allowing the BJP to respond on their behalf, effectively merging the lines between the EC and the government. Rahul Gandhi's significant claims, he argued, demand immediate investigative action from the EC rather than requests for an affidavit, which Singh deemed ineffective.
Concurrently, tensions escalated as MPs from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained by the Delhi Police during a protest march from Parliament to the EC headquarters. The Opposition insists their fight transcends politics, aiming to safeguard the Constitution and ensure electoral integrity. Congress leaders accused authorities of restricting their democratic freedoms by limiting access to the Election Commission. NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule emphasized the peaceful nature of their demonstration, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bihar's Controversial Electoral Roll Overhaul
PM Modi hails Chola-era 'Kudavolai system' for democracy, says it predates UK's Magna Carta.
Bihar electoral roll revision: Election Commission says enumeration forms from 7.24 crore or 91.69 per cent voters received.
Bihar electoral roll revision: 36 lakh people have either permanently shifted or not found, says Election Commission.
Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Uncovers Voter Discrepancies