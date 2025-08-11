Left Menu

Congress MP Demands Probe into Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Amar Singh has called on the Election Commission to investigate Rahul Gandhi's claims of electoral roll manipulation. Tensions escalated as opposition MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained during a protest against alleged voter fraud. The Congress asserts the fight is not just political but also constitutional.

11-08-2025
Congress MP Amar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Amar Singh has urged the Election Commission to launch a preliminary inquiry into allegations made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, regarding 'vote theft' and manipulation of electoral rolls.

Singh criticized the Election Commission for not addressing pertinent questions, accusing them of allowing the BJP to respond on their behalf, effectively merging the lines between the EC and the government. Rahul Gandhi's significant claims, he argued, demand immediate investigative action from the EC rather than requests for an affidavit, which Singh deemed ineffective.

Concurrently, tensions escalated as MPs from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained by the Delhi Police during a protest march from Parliament to the EC headquarters. The Opposition insists their fight transcends politics, aiming to safeguard the Constitution and ensure electoral integrity. Congress leaders accused authorities of restricting their democratic freedoms by limiting access to the Election Commission. NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule emphasized the peaceful nature of their demonstration, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

