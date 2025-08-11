Left Menu

Chip Giants Tread Carefully Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street showed modest gains as investors focused on a potential U.S.-China trade deal impacting major chip producers. Nvidia and AMD declined ahead of a tariff deadline, as U.S.-China trade tensions resurface. Market optimism rose due to Federal Reserve expectations and a robust earnings season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:16 IST
Chip Giants Tread Carefully Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures indicated a slight upward trend on Monday as investors prepared for a bustling week. This comes amidst a backdrop of declining shares in major semiconductor firms, as a crucial U.S.-China trade policy deadline looms. Nvidia slipped 0.6% and AMD lost 1.6% in premarket trading due to tariff concerns.

Sources revealed that companies agreed to allocate 15% of their advanced chip sales revenue in China to the U.S. government. This news follows limited approvals for the sale of Nvidia's H20 chips. The recent trade deal developments might strain relations between Washington and Beijing, as the agreement is set to expire.

In broader market movements, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures all advanced slightly. Investor optimism was bolstered by anticipated shifts in Federal Reserve policy, influenced by labor market data and a mixed earnings season. Additionally, geopolitical tensions, including the upcoming Trump-Putin talks, could significantly impact global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025