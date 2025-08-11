Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Maharashtra Claims Seven Lives, Injures Several

A devastating accident in Papalwadi village, Maharashtra, saw a pick-up van fall down a slope, killing seven devotees and injuring many. The state government announced financial aid for victims' families. The incident occurred en route to Kundeshwar temple, prompting expressions of grief from Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:28 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Papalwadi village, a pick-up van plunged 25-30 feet down a slope, leading to the deaths of seven individuals and leaving several others injured. The vehicle was transporting women and children to the Kundeshwar temple, authorities reported on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shivaji Pawar, confirmed that the injured parties have been admitted to multiple hospitals for treatment. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed profound sorrow over the casualties.

In a heartfelt statement on 'X', Fadnavis said, "A tragic incident occurred under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate at Kundeshwar, where a pickup vehicle carrying devotees visiting for Shravan Monday darshan met with an accident, resulting in the death of 7 people. This event is deeply saddening." The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the deceased families, while over 20 others injured receive medical care.

Fully committed to addressing the aftermath, Fadnavis added that arrangements are underway for comprehensive treatment of the injured, and he maintains direct communication with the Police Commissioner. An earlier incident on Saturday evening saw part of a gate collapse near the Koradi temple in Nagpur, injuring several workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

