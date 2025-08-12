Trade Truce Extended: U.S. and China Sidestep Embargo Danger

The United States and China have extended a temporary halt on tariff increases for 90 days, alleviating fears of severe economic repercussions just as retailers prepare for the holiday season. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the extension, attributing it to ongoing discussions with China to resolve trade discrepancies.

The truce buys critical time for U.S. importers, preventing tariffs from shooting up to 145% on Chinese goods and 125% on U.S. goods. Currently, the tariffs stand at 30% and 10%, respectively. The decision is seen as a strategic pause, with markets showing optimism over potential breakthroughs between the two countries.

Analysts predict that the two economic giants, bound by deep interdependence, are likely to negotiate a more permanent agreement. Such moves aim to alleviate economic tensions but also highlight persistent challenges in U.S.-China trade relations.