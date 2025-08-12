Iraq Restores Power After Widespread Blackout

Iraqi authorities swiftly restored electricity across the central and southern regions following a significant blackout that struck on Monday. Adel Karim, a key adviser to the prime minister, confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday that the issue was promptly addressed.

The defect in the power system was quickly managed and rectified, resulting in a rapid return to normalcy. According to Karim, the competency demonstrated during the restoration reflects the government's commitment to efficient crisis management.

The energy sector's resilience was on display as the outage was contained in record time, minimizing the impact on the daily lives of citizens. The stability of Iraq's power system has now been restored, with assurances given on its continued reliability.

