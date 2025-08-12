PM Surya Ghar Scheme Illuminates 16.78 Lakh Rooftops

A significant milestone has been reached under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, as 16.78 lakh Indian households have been equipped with rooftop solar installations. The initiative, launched by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), has seen the disbursement of over Rs 9,000 crore in Central Financial Assistance to these beneficiaries, according to recent parliamentary disclosures.

Implemented nationwide since February 2024, the scheme is ambitiously targeting rooftop solar setups in one crore households by the fiscal year 2026-27. Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, highlighted these accomplishments in a recent session of the Rajya Sabha.

The Rooftop Solar initiative originally took shape under the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II, commencing in March 2019 and extended until March 2026. However, with the advent of the PM Surya Ghar initiative in 2024, this previous programme has been absorbed into the new, more expansive scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)