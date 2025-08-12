Left Menu

PM Surya Ghar Scheme Illuminates 16.78 Lakh Rooftops

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has benefitted 16.78 lakh households with rooftop solar installations, disbursing over Rs 9,000 crore as Central Financial Assistance. The initiative by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy aims to reach one crore households by 2026-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:20 IST
PM Surya Ghar Scheme Illuminates 16.78 Lakh Rooftops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant milestone has been reached under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, as 16.78 lakh Indian households have been equipped with rooftop solar installations. The initiative, launched by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), has seen the disbursement of over Rs 9,000 crore in Central Financial Assistance to these beneficiaries, according to recent parliamentary disclosures.

Implemented nationwide since February 2024, the scheme is ambitiously targeting rooftop solar setups in one crore households by the fiscal year 2026-27. Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, highlighted these accomplishments in a recent session of the Rajya Sabha.

The Rooftop Solar initiative originally took shape under the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II, commencing in March 2019 and extended until March 2026. However, with the advent of the PM Surya Ghar initiative in 2024, this previous programme has been absorbed into the new, more expansive scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025