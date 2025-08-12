Direct Nuclear Talks Between Iran and U.S. on the Horizon?
Iran's Vice President Mohammadreza Aref suggests potential direct nuclear talks with the U.S. if specific conditions are met. He characterized demands for Tehran to cease uranium enrichment as 'a joke', reflecting Iran's firm stance on its nuclear program. The statement indicates a possible diplomatic shift.
In a bold move, Iran's Vice President Mohammadreza Aref has opened the door to direct nuclear negotiations with the United States, contingent upon meeting certain prerequisites. This announcement was made on Tuesday through the Iranian Student News Agency.
Aref's remarks underscore Iran's unwavering stance on its controversial nuclear program, dismissing the demand for Iran to abandon uranium enrichment as 'a joke'. This comment highlights Tehran's resistance to international pressure while signaling the potential for diplomatic dialogue.
As tensions simmer over Iran's nuclear ambitions, the possibility of face-to-face talks with the U.S. marks a significant development in ongoing nuclear diplomacy, suggesting a window for de-escalation could be on the horizon if conditions align.
