Transforming Lives: From Begging to Entrepreneurship
The launch of the book 'Last Beggar' highlights the success of initiatives to transform beggars in cities like Varanasi and Indore into self-reliant individuals. Through business training and employment opportunities, many have become GST payers, earning substantial incomes and contributing to society.
India's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Dr. Virendra Kumar, underscored the success of initiatives aimed at removing beggars from streets, citing Varanasi and Indore as examples. The minister spoke at the book launch event of 'Last Beggar' by Dr. Chandra Mishra, whose efforts in empowering former beggars through business training and employment pathways have yielded promising results.
In Varanasi, people who once begged on the streets are now GST payers, earning monthly incomes of Rs 35,000-40,000 and providing employment to others. In Indore, collaborative efforts by residents, NGOs, and civic authorities have focused on providing education, healthcare, and skill training to rehabilitated beggars.
The ministry's SMILE scheme plays a crucial role by offering identification, shelter, skill development, and self-reliance programs for marginalized groups, including beggars and transgender persons. Justice V Ramasubramanian endorsed the initiatives, advocating for alternative terminology to uphold the dignity of these individuals.
