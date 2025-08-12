Left Menu

Transforming Lives: From Begging to Entrepreneurship

The launch of the book 'Last Beggar' highlights the success of initiatives to transform beggars in cities like Varanasi and Indore into self-reliant individuals. Through business training and employment opportunities, many have become GST payers, earning substantial incomes and contributing to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:56 IST
Transforming Lives: From Begging to Entrepreneurship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Dr. Virendra Kumar, underscored the success of initiatives aimed at removing beggars from streets, citing Varanasi and Indore as examples. The minister spoke at the book launch event of 'Last Beggar' by Dr. Chandra Mishra, whose efforts in empowering former beggars through business training and employment pathways have yielded promising results.

In Varanasi, people who once begged on the streets are now GST payers, earning monthly incomes of Rs 35,000-40,000 and providing employment to others. In Indore, collaborative efforts by residents, NGOs, and civic authorities have focused on providing education, healthcare, and skill training to rehabilitated beggars.

The ministry's SMILE scheme plays a crucial role by offering identification, shelter, skill development, and self-reliance programs for marginalized groups, including beggars and transgender persons. Justice V Ramasubramanian endorsed the initiatives, advocating for alternative terminology to uphold the dignity of these individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025