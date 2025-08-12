Left Menu

Nepal's Agricultural Innovations: A Climate Adaptation Model

Nepal offers vital insights into climate adaptation through its hill and mountain agriculture. The country emphasizes climate-friendly farming, sustainable livestock, and advanced technologies. Successful practices like model cooperatives and integrated farming boost incomes. Nepal focuses on irrigation, cold storage expansion, and resilient crops to secure market access amidst climate challenges.

Nepal's unique hill and mountain agriculture model provides the world with valuable lessons in climate adaptation, according to Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari. Speaking at a recent agricultural conference, Adhikari detailed how climate-friendly practices and technological advancements are central to the national agricultural strategy.

The minister highlighted successful rural practices such as model cooperatives and innovative farming systems, which have increased production and income for Nepalese farmers. The event spotlighted the theme of 'Family Farming and Inclusive Rural Transformation: Innovations for Sustainable Development in the Face of Climate Change'.

Adhikari stressed the importance of confronting climate change challenges, like unpredictable weather and natural disasters, with adaptive measures. Nepal's strategies include crop diversification, soil fertility improvement, and resilience-building in agriculture to ensure secure and profitable market access for farmers.

