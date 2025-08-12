Left Menu

Paytm Payments Services Gains RBI Approval for Online Payments

Paytm Payments Services has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an online payment aggregator. This move lifts previous restrictions on onboarding new merchants. The decision follows the exit of Chinese firm Alibaba group from One97 Communications after selling its entire stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:11 IST
Paytm Payments Services Gains RBI Approval for Online Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm Payments Services has received the Reserve Bank of India's approval to function as an online payment aggregator. The announcement was made in a filing on Tuesday by One97 Communications, Paytm's parent firm and brand owner.

This approval effectively removes previous restrictions placed on Paytm Payments Services Limited from onboarding new merchants, a limitation imposed on November 25, 2022. The 'in-principle' authorization from the Reserve Bank of India, dated August 12, 2025, allows the company to operate under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act of 2007.

The permit was applied for in March 2020 but faced delays due to compliance issues related to Foreign Direct Investments. The granting of the permit comes shortly after China's Alibaba group exited One97 Communications by selling its entire stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025