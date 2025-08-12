Left Menu

Clash in Hazaribag: Villagers vs. NTPC over Coal Project

At least 12 people were injured in a clash between villagers and officials over a coal mining project in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The disagreement arose during a meeting about land acquisition and compensation, leading to stone-throwing and police intervention to control the situation, without any arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribagh | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Hazaribag district's Barkagaon area, tensions flared between villagers and NTPC officials, resulting in injuries to at least 12 individuals. The conflict emerged from a disagreement over a coal mining project, intended to be commenced by NTPC.

A meeting held to discuss land acquisition and compensation issues escalated when a section of villagers began protesting violently, leading to stone-pelting and subsequent police action. Law enforcement officials, including Hazaribag's Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan and Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh, quickly responded to stabilize the situation.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation is underway. The authorities are keeping a close watch on the developments to ensure peace is restored, underscoring the fragile nature of such industrial undertakings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

