Clash in Hazaribag: Villagers vs. NTPC over Coal Project

In Hazaribag district's Barkagaon area, tensions flared between villagers and NTPC officials, resulting in injuries to at least 12 individuals. The conflict emerged from a disagreement over a coal mining project, intended to be commenced by NTPC.

A meeting held to discuss land acquisition and compensation issues escalated when a section of villagers began protesting violently, leading to stone-pelting and subsequent police action. Law enforcement officials, including Hazaribag's Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan and Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh, quickly responded to stabilize the situation.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation is underway. The authorities are keeping a close watch on the developments to ensure peace is restored, underscoring the fragile nature of such industrial undertakings.

