Record Highs: Global Markets Soar on U.S. Inflation Data and Trade War Truce

Global stocks reached unprecedented levels on Tuesday, fueled by U.S. consumer price data that hinted at a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September, and a provisional trade war truce between the U.S. and China. This optimistic outlook propelled Wall Street indices such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to historic peaks.

European stocks mirrored these gains, with MSCI's global stock indicator achieving a new record. U.S. inflation data showed a moderate 2.7% rise in consumer prices, slightly below forecasts but enough to bolster hopes for economic stability.

As investors processed these developments, short-term U.S. treasuries rallied and currency movements reflected optimism. Meanwhile, commodities like gold saw a minor uptick, and oil prices adjusted ahead of international diplomatic talks. The financial landscape remains dynamic, driven by global economic and political factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)