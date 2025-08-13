Left Menu

Record Highs: Global Markets Soar on U.S. Inflation Data and Trade War Truce

World shares reached record highs due to U.S. consumer price data suggesting a potential Federal Reserve rate cut and a trade war ceasefire. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones rose notably, driven by gains in technology and financials. European and Asian stocks followed suit, buoyed by positive sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 02:58 IST
Record Highs: Global Markets Soar on U.S. Inflation Data and Trade War Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks reached unprecedented levels on Tuesday, fueled by U.S. consumer price data that hinted at a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September, and a provisional trade war truce between the U.S. and China. This optimistic outlook propelled Wall Street indices such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to historic peaks.

European stocks mirrored these gains, with MSCI's global stock indicator achieving a new record. U.S. inflation data showed a moderate 2.7% rise in consumer prices, slightly below forecasts but enough to bolster hopes for economic stability.

As investors processed these developments, short-term U.S. treasuries rallied and currency movements reflected optimism. Meanwhile, commodities like gold saw a minor uptick, and oil prices adjusted ahead of international diplomatic talks. The financial landscape remains dynamic, driven by global economic and political factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

