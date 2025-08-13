European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have signaled their readiness to reintroduce sanctions on Iran, should it opt out of continued negotiations regarding its nuclear program. This development, reported by the Financial Times, has raised the stakes in diplomatic circles.

The trio communicated their stance to the United Nations, emphasizing the importance of Iran's compliance and engagement in discussions aimed at curbing nuclear proliferation. Their unified position underscores the serious implications of Iran's choices at this critical juncture.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the contents of the Financial Times report, leaving the situation closely monitored by international observers.