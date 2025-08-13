Left Menu

ED Launches Raids in Major Real Estate Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted extensive searches in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh linked to a Rs 248 crore money laundering investigation targeting Rohtas Projects. This action is part of a probe based on numerous FIRs filed by defrauded property buyers. The company’s promoters remain fugitives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:14 IST
ED Launches Raids in Major Real Estate Money Laundering Probe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a series of searches across eight locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as part of a significant money laundering investigation concerning Rohtas Projects, a Lucknow-based real estate company. These searches come under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This investigation is rooted in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) from 2021, predicated on 48 initial First Information Reports (FIRs) submitted by homebuyers and commercial space buyers alleging fraud and breach of delivery promises. Over time, the FIR count has risen to 87. A forensic audit by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has determined the crime proceeds to be Rs 248 crore.

The company's promoter brothers, Piyush, Paresh, and Deepak Rastogi, have allegedly evaded authorities for four years. Insufficient prior evidence hindered property confiscation efforts. Current operations aim to secure pivotal documents, establish crime proceeds, and enable asset attachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025