Forest Land Cleared for Gourangdih ABC Coal Mine Expansion

The Union Environment Ministry has granted in-principle approval for diverting 109.459 hectares of protected forest in West Bengal's Durgapur Forest Division for the expansion of the Gourangdih ABC Coal Mine. This expansion will necessitate the rehabilitation of 629 families, as confirmed by official records.

The cleared forest area, operated by the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Ltd (WBMDTCL), boasts a significant canopy density and various wildlife species. Although the area is free from national parks or wildlife sanctuaries, compensatory afforestation and stringent conservation measures have been mandated.

Challenges such as overburden dumping persist due to the unavailability of non-forest land. The project has undergone rigorous scrutiny and revisions since its initial proposal in 2019, with the committee urging the exploration of eco-friendly solutions for coal transport.

