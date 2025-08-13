Forest Land Cleared for Gourangdih ABC Coal Mine Expansion
The Union Environment Ministry approved the diversion of 109.459 hectares of protected forest land in West Bengal for the Gourangdih ABC Coal Mine, affecting 629 families. Conditions include wildlife and soil conservation plans and minimising tree felling while exploring alternatives for coal evacuation.
- Country:
- India
The Union Environment Ministry has granted in-principle approval for diverting 109.459 hectares of protected forest in West Bengal's Durgapur Forest Division for the expansion of the Gourangdih ABC Coal Mine. This expansion will necessitate the rehabilitation of 629 families, as confirmed by official records.
The cleared forest area, operated by the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Ltd (WBMDTCL), boasts a significant canopy density and various wildlife species. Although the area is free from national parks or wildlife sanctuaries, compensatory afforestation and stringent conservation measures have been mandated.
Challenges such as overburden dumping persist due to the unavailability of non-forest land. The project has undergone rigorous scrutiny and revisions since its initial proposal in 2019, with the committee urging the exploration of eco-friendly solutions for coal transport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Alliance Boosts Vehicle Financing in West Bengal
Infrastructure Crisis: Landslides and Flooding Disrupt Key Routes in Sikkim and West Bengal
Controversy Brews Over Electoral Integrity in West Bengal
West Bengal's Uncredited Achievements: Banerjee Challenges Central Oversight
Cross-Border Intrusion Thwarted in West Bengal