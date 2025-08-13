Tragedy Strikes Asrauli: Fatal Accident Claims 11 Lives

A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district left the quiet village of Asrauli in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district in stunned silence as 11 of its residents, including seven children, were killed. The incident, involving a vehicle crash with a parked truck, shocked the community and left eight others injured.

Local authorities, including District Magistrate Prem Ranjan Singh and the Senior Superintendent of Police, immediately responded to the tragedy. They visited the affected families in Asrauli, promising all possible support during this difficult time. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to transport the bodies back to their village.

The accident occurred as the victims were returning from a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples. Following the accident, the Lodhi Mahasabha postponed the Virangana Rani Avantibai Lodhi Shobha Yatra scheduled for August 16, as the community gathered in large numbers to mourn their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)