Empowering Change: Rehabilitation of India's Beggars

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar has emphasized the necessity of community involvement in conjunction with government initiatives to rehabilitate beggars in India. Success stories from cities like Varanasi and Indore illuminate the effectiveness of such combined efforts.

In Varanasi, former beggars have transitioned to business-oriented activities, with some now earning significant incomes and even contributing to the economy through GST payments. Meanwhile, in Indore, collaboration among citizens, NGOs, and civic bodies is fostering education, healthcare, and skill development for those previously reliant on begging.

The Ministry's SMILE scheme aims to assist marginalized individuals, including beggars and transgender people, providing necessary resources and training for self-sufficiency. Additionally, the importance of using respectful language to maintain the dignity of these individuals was underscored by National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (retd) V Ramasubramanian.