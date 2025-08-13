Left Menu

Congress Rallies Against Alleged Vote Manipulation in Rajasthan

At a major protest in Jaipur, top Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, rallied against allegations of vote theft. They criticized the Election Commission's actions and accused it of siding with the BJP, stirring concerns about threats to democratic integrity.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot at his party's protest rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Wednesday against "vote theft" (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a move attracting national attention, Congress staged an extensive protest in Jaipur, Rajasthan, against what it terms 'vote theft.' Key figures like former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot joined the rally, fiercely criticizing the Election Commission's request for an affidavit from Rahul Gandhi regarding his vote theft accusations.

Gehlot, speaking to ANI during the demonstration, pointed to warnings from Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sharad Pawar, asserting these protests highlight a systemic issue of electoral malpractice. He called the situation 'dangerous for democracy,' noting specific concerns such as the removal of 60 lakh votes in Bihar, without corresponding additions.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra didn't mince words, accusing the Election Commission of being a 'puppet' of the BJP. Dotasra argued that the evidence presented by Rahul Gandhi pointed to a Delhi government established on fraudulent votes. In parallel, Sachin Pilot expressed alarm over the perceived undermining of Constitutional institutions, as the Congress questions the impartiality of the Election Commission amidst widespread allegations of electoral misconduct.

