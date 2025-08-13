BluPine Energy: Setting a Benchmark in Workplace Culture

BluPine Energy Private Limited, an Actis-backed renewable energy leader, has secured certification as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This recognition underscores BluPine's dedication to fostering a culture rooted in trust, inclusivity, and employee empowerment.

The certification criteria involved employee feedback and an evaluation of the company's people practices, with at least 70% positive responses required across dimensions such as leadership trust, fairness, and respect. CEO Neerav Nanavaty emphasized the strategic importance of this milestone, which bolsters BluPine's people-first approach as key to sustainable business growth.

Senior Vice President Manisha Nair highlighted the employee-driven aspect of the certification, validating BluPine's ongoing efforts to cultivate a respectful and motivating workplace. As BluPine scales its renewable energy initiatives, it remains focused on a culture that maximizes individual and collective contributions to a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)