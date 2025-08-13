Slice Revolutionizes Banking with Gurugram's New UPI-Powered Branch

Slice, with its mission to build India's most beloved bank, has launched its second UPI-integrated branch in Gurugram, signifying its expansion into northern India. This move comes on the heels of the first UPI-integrated branch opening in Bengaluru earlier this year.

The new branch in Gurugram embodies Slice's goal of an efficient and transparent banking experience. It combines technology with customer service to reduce costs and enhance user satisfaction. The branch allows for quick bank account setups and facilitates seamless transactions through its UPI-enabled ATMs and self-service kiosks.

As part of its expansion strategy following the merger with North East Small Finance Bank, Slice is constructing a comprehensive banking network. This includes personalized services from savings to loans, transforming complex financial interactions into user-friendly processes through technology innovation.

