Left Menu

Slice Revolutionizes Banking with Gurugram's New UPI-Powered Branch

Slice unveils its second UPI-integrated physical branch in Gurugram to bring technology-driven banking to northern India. The branch offers seamless services like instant account opening and cash transactions using UPI, aiming to deliver a fast and intuitive banking experience tailored for urban and semi-urban regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:09 IST
Slice Revolutionizes Banking with Gurugram's New UPI-Powered Branch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slice, with its mission to build India's most beloved bank, has launched its second UPI-integrated branch in Gurugram, signifying its expansion into northern India. This move comes on the heels of the first UPI-integrated branch opening in Bengaluru earlier this year.

The new branch in Gurugram embodies Slice's goal of an efficient and transparent banking experience. It combines technology with customer service to reduce costs and enhance user satisfaction. The branch allows for quick bank account setups and facilitates seamless transactions through its UPI-enabled ATMs and self-service kiosks.

As part of its expansion strategy following the merger with North East Small Finance Bank, Slice is constructing a comprehensive banking network. This includes personalized services from savings to loans, transforming complex financial interactions into user-friendly processes through technology innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025