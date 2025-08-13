India's Energy Puzzle: Balancing Coal and Renewables Amidst Growing Demand
India Ratings and Research highlights the crucial role of coal-based power for base load management, despite growth in renewable capacity. While thermal power remains important, strong demand for renewables continues. Challenges like land acquisition, transmission infrastructure, and tariff changes are key factors impacting the future energy landscape.
- Country:
- India
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has emphasized the continuing critical role of coal-based power for base load management in the country's medium-term energy strategy. This is taking place even as renewable capacity additions witness a strong surge, according to a statement made by the agency on Wednesday.
Experts at Ind-Ra anticipate a boost in thermal capacity by fiscal year 2026, driven by ongoing construction projects and projected energy demands up to 2032, as discussed in a recent webinar. They highlighted key operational aspects, including land acquisition, connectivity, and necessary transmission infrastructure as crucial factors for the sector.
While thermal power expects a healthy plant load factor, substantial interest in renewable energy persists. In fiscal year 2025, a significant portion of agreements was already underway, comprising over 17GW of capacity. The Ind-Ra's stable rating outlook for both thermal and renewable projects demonstrates confidence in the energy sector's resilience amidst evolving regulatory and market changes.
