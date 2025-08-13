Indian Army's Ideas & Innovation Competition Champions Tech-Driven Advancements

The Indian Army's Dao Division, under the auspices of Spear Corps, successfully concluded a four-day Ideas & Innovation Competition, spotlighting the ingenuity and problem-solving skills of its troops. This event offered a vibrant stage for pioneering solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and self-reliance in the defence sector.

During the competition, 43 innovations were showcased, reflecting participants' diverse and forward-thinking approaches. Key highlights included sophisticated IT & Artificial Intelligence applications, innovative weapon modifications, and advanced drone integrations intended to boost surveillance and operational capabilities in challenging terrains. The event underscored soldiers' adaptability to emerging technologies and emphasized the Army's dedication to fostering innovation at the grassroots level. Several projects aimed at improving mobility and communication systems while introducing cost-effective solutions for field operations.

Senior Army officials praised the participants' dedication and creative spirit, stating that such initiatives are crucial for ensuring the Army's future-ready stance. They emphasized that technological advancement, combined with troop ingenuity, is vital for operational excellence in modern warfare. The event also reinforced the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, promoting indigenous solutions to defence challenges and reducing reliance on external technologies. By encouraging soldiers to transcend conventional methods, the Ideas & Innovation Competition has set a new standard for innovation-led growth within the armed forces. (ANI)