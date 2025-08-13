Left Menu

Himachal CM's Dual Vision: Independence Day Address & Medical Marvel

Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will broadcast his Independence Day message on August 14. A book detailing the struggles of state officers was launched, serving as an inspiration for the youth. The CM also announced a significant investment in upgrading medical technology, emphasizing robotic-assisted surgery.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the eve of Independence Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will deliver a crucial address to the people of his state. This address is set to be broadcast across several platforms, including All India Radio Shimla, with FM stations in Shimla, Hamirpur, and Dharamshala, alongside all relay centres, airing this pivotal message at 8:00 PM on August 14. DD Himachal will also telecast the speech the following day at 9:30 AM.

In other engagements, the Chief Minister recently unveiled a book entitled 'Sanghrash Se Shikhar Tak', penned by Mamta Gupta from the Solan district. The publication chronicles the challenges and successes of senior state officers, symbolizing triumph against adversity. Sukhu emphasized that this work stands to inspire young people to pursue their ambitions with resilience and dedication. During the book launch, Gupta expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister for his support, noting the untiring efforts of the officers discussed in the book.

In a move to acknowledge the concerns of educators, Sukhu met with the State Computer Teachers Association, where demands for regularizing the employment status of 1,302 computer teachers were presented. Sukhu assured that their sincere demands would be considered sympathetically. Further solidifying his commitment to progress, the Chief Minister inaugurated Himachal's first robotic-assisted surgery facility at IGMC in Chamiyana, promising significant investments to enhance medical technology. He pledged to fill vacant posts promptly, marking IGMC as a trailblazer in advanced medical procedures.

