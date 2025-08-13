Madhya Pradesh Unveils Dial-112: A Revolutionary Emergency Response System

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to inaugurate the state's new Dial-112 emergency response vehicles in Bhopal on Thursday, according to an official statement. This new service will replace the existing Dial-100 vehicles, streamlining the region's emergency response efforts.

The launch event, scheduled at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, will also see the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana and other senior police officials. Dial-112 aims to unify various emergency contact numbers under a singular helpline, covering essential services ranging from police, fire, and medical emergencies to cybercrime and disaster management.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology like data analytics, IoT integration, and real-time location tracking, the new system is designed to not only react quickly but also anticipate potential threats to public safety. Key elements include a high-tech contact center, enhanced call processing via SIP-based lines, and tools for business intelligence and privacy in citizen interactions. Additional features ensure comprehensive service, such as fleet management, digital communication channels, and transparent operations through dashboard and body cameras.

