Andhra Pradesh's Aquaculture Transformation: A Journey Towards Global Excellence

Andhra Pradesh is making strides to revolutionize its aquaculture industry, aligning it with global benchmarks, announced Fisheries Minister K Atchannaidu on Wednesday. The transformation aims to boost production and global presence through modern technology and eco-friendly methods.

During a meeting of the Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Agency (APSADA), discussions centered on fishery resources, export potential, and farmer income improvement. The government introduced online pond registration for access to schemes, and plans to ensure seafood traceability and quality.

In response to U.S. shrimp export tariffs, officials are exploring new markets. Licenses may be revoked for using poultry waste in fish feed due to health risks. The state also focuses on mariculture projects and value-added products to support fishermen and local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)