India Unites Under the Tiranga: Celebrations Across the Nation

Ahead of the 79th Independence Day, the Assam Rifles organized patriotic events including the Tiranga March and Run. Chief Ministers participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The Ministry of Culture announced the 4th edition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to instill pride and unity among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:20 IST
Tiranga March from Zokhawsang to Zemabawk on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of India's 79th Independence Day, the Assam Rifles orchestrated two patriotic events on Wednesday: the Tiranga March from Zokhawsang to Zemabawk and the invigorating Tiranga Run, both emblematic of national pride and unity. The March featured 100 soldiers proudly carrying the National Flag, capturing the attention of civilians who paused to celebrate the spectacle.

The 'Josh' Tiranga Run spanned 5 kilometers and included the participation of 30 civilians alongside armed forces personnel, united under the national emblem. The run, resounding with chants of patriotism, underscored the themes of freedom and unity. Concurrently, state leaders from BJP-governed regions partook in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, unfurling the tricolor at their homes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted unity on social media by participating in the campaign, mirroring Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's similar actions. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family also engaged in the campaign from his Delhi residence, further promoting the initiative's message of unity.

The Ministry of Culture announced the fourth edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, focusing on motivating citizens to display the national flag in their homes, fostering a sense of pride and patriotism nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

