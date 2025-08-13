India Unites Under the Tiranga: Celebrations Across the Nation

In anticipation of India's 79th Independence Day, the Assam Rifles orchestrated two patriotic events on Wednesday: the Tiranga March from Zokhawsang to Zemabawk and the invigorating Tiranga Run, both emblematic of national pride and unity. The March featured 100 soldiers proudly carrying the National Flag, capturing the attention of civilians who paused to celebrate the spectacle.

The 'Josh' Tiranga Run spanned 5 kilometers and included the participation of 30 civilians alongside armed forces personnel, united under the national emblem. The run, resounding with chants of patriotism, underscored the themes of freedom and unity. Concurrently, state leaders from BJP-governed regions partook in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, unfurling the tricolor at their homes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted unity on social media by participating in the campaign, mirroring Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's similar actions. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family also engaged in the campaign from his Delhi residence, further promoting the initiative's message of unity.

The Ministry of Culture announced the fourth edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, focusing on motivating citizens to display the national flag in their homes, fostering a sense of pride and patriotism nationwide.

