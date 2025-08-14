Left Menu

Honoring India's Unsung Heroes: Independence Day Gallantry Awards 2025

On Independence Day 2025, 1,090 personnel from Indian police, fire services, and other units received gallantry and service medals. The awards commend acts of bravery and dedication to duty, recognizing significant contributions from various regions across the country.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As India commemorates its 79th Independence Day, 1,090 individuals from the police, fire services, Home Guard and Civil Defence, and Correctional Services have been recognized for their exemplary service with Gallantry and Service Medals.

Among the accolades, 233 were awarded the Medal for Gallantry for demonstrating exceptional bravery and confronting risks to save lives and uphold order. The recipients of this honor hail predominantly from Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, and the North-East.

The prestigious President's Medal for Distinguished Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service were conferred on those with a distinguished record in serving the nation. These awards underscore the tireless commitment of India's safety forces who strive to protect and maintain the rule of law.

