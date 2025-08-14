CRPF Leads Patriotic Tiranga Rally Amid Tight Security
The CRPF's 33 Battalion in Bhaderwah organized a massive Tiranga Rally involving students and teachers to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign for the 79th Independence Day. High security was implemented as rallies and patriotic events unfolded nationwide, promoting unity and patriotism despite potential threats.
The 33rd Battalion of CRPF stationed in Bhaderwah conducted an impressive Tiranga Rally as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, ahead of India's 79th Independence Day. Commandant Arun Kumar emphasized the inclusion of school students and teachers in this show of patriotism.
Security measures were intensified in four key areas, including Doda and Bhaderwah, to maintain peace amidst potential threats. Senior Superintendent of Police Doda, Sandeep Mehta, detailed strategic deployments to safeguard against disruption.
Despite not mentioning Pakistan directly, security officials warned of external attempts to disturb harmony. Enhanced checkpoints and army patrols aim to secure regions, while the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign saw widespread participation in flag-hoisting ceremonies and Tiranga Yatras.
