India's Patriotic Pulse: Massive Tiranga Rallies Ignite National Pride

Ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, a spectacular Tiranga Rally unfolded in Rajouri on Thursday, showcasing a majestic 2-kilometre-long National Flag. With droves of people in attendance, the atmosphere brimmed with patriotic fervour. Police officials ensured tight security throughout the event.

The previous day in Bhaderwah valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police organized another spirited Tiranga Rally. Led by SDPO Bhaderwah, the rally saw police, students, and locals wave a 100-meter National Flag, radiating themes of patriotism and unity. SDPO Bhaderwah Shoket Ali highlighted the event's intent to instill unity and remind the youth of the sacrifices made for India's freedom.

The rally began at New Bus Stand Kotli, traversed key streets, and concluded at the historic Seri Bazaar, featuring a 100-meter flag that drew loud cheers. Participants, chanting slogans such as "Tiranga Hamare Jaan Hai, Tiranga Hamare Shaan Hai," passionately celebrated their national identity.

Concluding on an inspiring note, Bhaderwah resonated with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." On August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the national enthusiasm for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging citizens to continue sharing their patriotic displays online. The Ministry of Culture echoed this sentiment, celebrating the deep connection Indians hold with the National Flag across diverse regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)