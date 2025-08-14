Truck Plunge in Shimla Ends Without Casualties

A truck with two passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine near Juni village on the Mandhar-Palyar Road in Himachal's Shimla district, according to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Shimla.

Remarkably, both individuals inside the vehicle survived without injury, DDMA confirmed, ensuring no fatalities occurred in the accident.

Authorities reported that the truck belongs to Surender Kumar from Bangala Colony, Shimla. Further information is awaited as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)