Left Menu

Truck Plunge in Shimla Ends Without Casualties

A truck carrying two passengers plummeted into a gorge on the Mandhar-Palyar Road in Himachal's Shimla district. Despite the dramatic accident, both individuals emerged unscathed, with no fatalities reported. Details regarding the incident's circumstances remain pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:58 IST
Truck Plunge in Shimla Ends Without Casualties
Truck falls into gorge in Shimla (Photo/DDMAShimla). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck with two passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine near Juni village on the Mandhar-Palyar Road in Himachal's Shimla district, according to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Shimla.

Remarkably, both individuals inside the vehicle survived without injury, DDMA confirmed, ensuring no fatalities occurred in the accident.

Authorities reported that the truck belongs to Surender Kumar from Bangala Colony, Shimla. Further information is awaited as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025