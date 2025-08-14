Truck Plunge in Shimla Ends Without Casualties
A truck carrying two passengers plummeted into a gorge on the Mandhar-Palyar Road in Himachal's Shimla district. Despite the dramatic accident, both individuals emerged unscathed, with no fatalities reported. Details regarding the incident's circumstances remain pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A truck with two passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine near Juni village on the Mandhar-Palyar Road in Himachal's Shimla district, according to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Shimla.
Remarkably, both individuals inside the vehicle survived without injury, DDMA confirmed, ensuring no fatalities occurred in the accident.
Authorities reported that the truck belongs to Surender Kumar from Bangala Colony, Shimla. Further information is awaited as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cremation Conflict Resolved Amid Caste Tensions in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Seeks IIT & ISRO Expertise to Combat Repeated Natural Calamities
Relentless Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Kinnar Kailash Yatra Suspended
Himachal Pradesh: Monsoon Fury Worsens with Rising Toll and Infrastructure Havoc
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Introduces Key Reforms and Initiatives