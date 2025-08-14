Protest Escalation: Sanitation Workers Clash with Tamil Nadu Government
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay criticized the DMK government for the midnight arrest of sanitation workers protesting privatization. The workers, seeking fulfillment of past promises, were detained amid accusations of brutal treatment, raising concerns about their rights and well-being. The dispute highlights tensions over employment security and the privatization of waste management.
- Country:
- India
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader, Vijay, has criticized the Tamil Nadu government's handling of sanitation worker protests, describing the actions as "inhumane and anarchic." Vijay's remarks came after Chennai police arrested several protesting sanitation workers outside the Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. These arrests followed a Madras High Court directive to clear the protest site.
Reports have surfaced, alleging that women sanitation workers fainted during the arrests and suffered significant injuries. Vijay condemned the government's response, denouncing it as excessive force. "Violence has been unleashed on women to an extent that no one with a conscience can bear," Vijay stated. He emphasized the need for immediate medical attention for the injured and appealed for the protection of the workers' rights.
The protest, now in its thirteenth day, relates to the privatization of waste management in two zones. Workers under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) oppose this move, fearing job loss and exploitation. They demand that waste management continue under government control. The situation remains tense as around 800 workers were forcibly removed, raising questions about the DMK government's commitment to labor rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
