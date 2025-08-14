NGT Cracks Down on Illegal Dyeing Units in Ghaziabad

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and local authorities to halt operations of unauthorized dyeing units in Prem Nagar, Loni, Ghaziabad. Following a comprehensive investigation sparked by the Residents Welfare Association's complaint, these units were found in violation of environmental regulations.

The Tribunal's joint committee inspection revealed that among 286 industrial units, 50 dyeing industries were operational with 34 lacking essential Consent to Operate (CTO). Additionally, three electroplating units functioned without necessary permits. Tests of groundwater in Arya Nagar also showed contamination beyond permissible limits, exacerbated by the absence of Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) in these illegal setups.

The UPPCB, alongside the district administration, has disconnected power supply to 30 out of the 37 illegal units, with more disconnections pending. The NGT highlighted ongoing pollution in the Indrapuri drain as part of broader environmental concerns involving the Yamuna River. A directive has been given to the Ghaziabad District Magistrate to devise a plan within three months to halt untreated waste discharge and deliver a compliance report, emphasizing the need for surprise inspections to avert future infractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)