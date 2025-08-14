Left Menu

NGT Cracks Down on Illegal Dyeing Units in Ghaziabad

The National Green Tribunal has instructed authorities to cease unauthorized dyeing operations in Prem Nagar, Loni, Ghaziabad. This follows investigations revealing illegal textile units contaminating local waterways. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board is enforcing measures to prevent environmental damage and ensure compliance from industrial operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:18 IST
NGT Cracks Down on Illegal Dyeing Units in Ghaziabad
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and local authorities to halt operations of unauthorized dyeing units in Prem Nagar, Loni, Ghaziabad. Following a comprehensive investigation sparked by the Residents Welfare Association's complaint, these units were found in violation of environmental regulations.

The Tribunal's joint committee inspection revealed that among 286 industrial units, 50 dyeing industries were operational with 34 lacking essential Consent to Operate (CTO). Additionally, three electroplating units functioned without necessary permits. Tests of groundwater in Arya Nagar also showed contamination beyond permissible limits, exacerbated by the absence of Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) in these illegal setups.

The UPPCB, alongside the district administration, has disconnected power supply to 30 out of the 37 illegal units, with more disconnections pending. The NGT highlighted ongoing pollution in the Indrapuri drain as part of broader environmental concerns involving the Yamuna River. A directive has been given to the Ghaziabad District Magistrate to devise a plan within three months to halt untreated waste discharge and deliver a compliance report, emphasizing the need for surprise inspections to avert future infractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025