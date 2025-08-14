Rajnath Singh Engages Future Leaders from Andaman and Nicobar Islands in Delhi

In a noteworthy effort to bridge cultural and educational gaps, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged with 30 exceptionally talented higher secondary students from the tribal communities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This interaction, held at South Block, New Delhi, comes under the ambit of Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi, a seven-day National Integration Tour organized by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC).

The young students are slated to witness the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15, 2025. During his interaction, Singh emphasized the paramount importance of human values in character building. He urged students to intertwine these values with their academic pursuits, steering through life's challenges with unabated confidence.

In a gesture of goodwill, Singh offered sweets to the visiting students and concluded the session with a souvenir exchange, highlighting the craftsmanship of local tribal artisans. The event was graced by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, along with senior officials. Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi aims to expose youth to India's rich cultural heritage and modern infrastructure, reflecting the Government's dedication to national integration and empowerment of youth from remote regions.

