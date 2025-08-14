Left Menu

Naidu Advocates Water Management for Groundwater Revival

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes the importance of water conservation and effective management to enhance groundwater levels. Highlighting the state's success in irrigation projects with capacity over 82%, Naidu urges active participation from water user associations for maintaining water infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the critical role of water conservation and management in improving groundwater levels. Speaking after a water management meeting, Naidu highlighted the state's achievements, with irrigation projects operating at over 82% capacity.

Naidu stated that conservation efforts have been enhanced by diverting floodwaters and rainfall into reservoirs, notably in the Rayalaseema region, via the Handri-Neeva canal. He declared new priorities for Veligonda, Uttarandhra, and Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi irrigation projects.

The Chief Minister urged water user associations to actively maintain water infrastructure, aiming to ensure adequate water supply across all regions. This initiative seeks comprehensive water resource management to boost groundwater levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

