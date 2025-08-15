Left Menu

Trump Administration Considers Stake in Intel

The Trump administration is reportedly discussing taking a stake in Intel, according to Bloomberg News. This move aims to support the development of Intel's planned factory hub in Ohio. The potential deal could bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities and strengthen economic ties between the government and tech industry giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 01:19 IST
Trump Administration Considers Stake in Intel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the Trump administration is reportedly in discussions to acquire a stake in Intel. This information was disclosed by Bloomberg News, highlighting potential government involvement in the tech giant's operations.

The proposed deal aims to support Intel's ambitious plan to establish a manufacturing hub in Ohio, a move that could offer substantial benefits to the U.S. economy. Moreover, it underscores the administration's focus on bolstering domestic manufacturing capabilities and innovation in the technology sector.

While official confirmation is pending, this news marks a promising collaboration between one of the world's leading tech companies and the U.S. government, potentially setting a precedent for future public-private partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025