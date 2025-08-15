Two-Slab GST: A New Dawn in Tax Reform
The finance ministry has suggested a two-slab GST rate structure to the GoM, aiming for simpler taxes and special rates for certain items. Announced on Independence Day, this reform is set to lower tax burdens and benefit small industries by Diwali.
- Country:
- India
The finance ministry on Friday unveiled a proposal for a two-slab GST rate structure to the Group of Ministers (GoM), accompanied by special rates for select items.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Independence Day celebrations, announced comprehensive GST reforms aimed at significantly reducing tax burdens, particularly benefitting small industries, with implementation promised by Diwali.
Following the announcement, the finance ministry highlighted that the Centre's proposal, shared with the GoM, is built on structural reforms, rate rationalisation, and ease of living. The shift towards a simpler tax system would involve transitioning to a two-slab structure, accompanied by special rates for select goods. The GST Council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to deliberate on these proposals in a meeting slated for September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Grand Independence Day and Silver Jubilee Celebrations
New Delhi's Safeguard Strategy: Ensuring a Secure Independence Day
PM Modi Seeks Public Input for Independence Day Speech
Prime Minister Modi Meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Delhi Enacts Aerial Ban: Key Security Measure for Independence Day