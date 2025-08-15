Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi's Independence Day Speech as 'Troubling and Hypocritical'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, labeling it as stale and insipid. Ramesh accused Modi of politicizing the occasion to appease the RSS, while failing to address issues such as economic distress and unemployment, and undermining constitutional institutions.

PM Narendra Modi at I-Day celebrations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has characterized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech as 'stale, hypocritical, insipid, and troubling.' Ramesh suggests that Modi's address was aimed at appeasing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by mentioning the organization, which he claims signifies Modi's reliance on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for extending his tenure past September when Modi turns 75.

He further attacked the Prime Minister for excessive rhetoric around initiatives like 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' which, according to Ramesh, have not delivered notable outcomes. Highlighting Modi's praise of the RSS as the 'biggest NGO in the world,' Ramesh criticized this stance as a politicization of Independence Day for personal gain, ultimately eroding democratic principles.

Ramesh concluded by pointing out that while Modi's speech focused on unity and inclusion, it did not address fundamental issues such as economic inequality and unemployment. He argued that the federal structures have been undermined under Modi's leadership, culminating in what he sees as a day that should inspire, being reduced to self-congratulation and selective narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

