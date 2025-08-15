Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi's Independence Day Speech as 'Troubling and Hypocritical'

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has characterized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech as 'stale, hypocritical, insipid, and troubling.' Ramesh suggests that Modi's address was aimed at appeasing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by mentioning the organization, which he claims signifies Modi's reliance on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for extending his tenure past September when Modi turns 75.

He further attacked the Prime Minister for excessive rhetoric around initiatives like 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' which, according to Ramesh, have not delivered notable outcomes. Highlighting Modi's praise of the RSS as the 'biggest NGO in the world,' Ramesh criticized this stance as a politicization of Independence Day for personal gain, ultimately eroding democratic principles.

Ramesh concluded by pointing out that while Modi's speech focused on unity and inclusion, it did not address fundamental issues such as economic inequality and unemployment. He argued that the federal structures have been undermined under Modi's leadership, culminating in what he sees as a day that should inspire, being reduced to self-congratulation and selective narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)