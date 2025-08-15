Mamata Banerjee's Compassionate Outreach Amidst Independence Day Unrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a heartfelt visit to the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, following an incident where 39 students fell ill during the Independence Day celebration at Red Road on Friday.

CM Banerjee personally interacted with each student, expressing concerns over modern dietary habits. She reassured that all but one student were recovering well and that authorities were collaborating to ensure their safe return home once discharged. Her visit underscored her commitment to public welfare amid the festive atmosphere of the 79th Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee hoisted the national flag at Red Road and shared her sentiments on social media, paying tribute to notable freedom fighters from Bengal. She emphasized the state's historical resilience against oppression and praised influential figures of the Bengal Renaissance. CM Banerjee reiterated her dedication to building the nation envisioned by freedom fighters, vowing to uphold justice and citizen dignity.