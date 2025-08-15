Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Compassionate Outreach Amidst Independence Day Unrest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited SSKM Hospital to meet students who fell ill during Independence Day celebrations. Her visit aimed to ensure student safety, with most students recovering. She reflected on India's freedom struggle, paying homage to historical figures and pledging to continue the fight against injustice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:12 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Compassionate Outreach Amidst Independence Day Unrest
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a heartfelt visit to the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, following an incident where 39 students fell ill during the Independence Day celebration at Red Road on Friday.

CM Banerjee personally interacted with each student, expressing concerns over modern dietary habits. She reassured that all but one student were recovering well and that authorities were collaborating to ensure their safe return home once discharged. Her visit underscored her commitment to public welfare amid the festive atmosphere of the 79th Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee hoisted the national flag at Red Road and shared her sentiments on social media, paying tribute to notable freedom fighters from Bengal. She emphasized the state's historical resilience against oppression and praised influential figures of the Bengal Renaissance. CM Banerjee reiterated her dedication to building the nation envisioned by freedom fighters, vowing to uphold justice and citizen dignity.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025