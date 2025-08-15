End of the Line for Britain's Largest Bioethanol Plant
Britain's largest bioethanol plant, Vivergo, is closing after the government refused financial support, citing poor taxpayer value and ongoing industry challenges. The decision follows impacts from Britain's tariff deal with the U.S. The closure reflects deeper issues in the country's bioethanol sector.
Britain's largest bioethanol plant, owned by Associated British Foods, is scheduled to close next month. This decision comes after the UK government announced last Friday that it would not provide financial support to the industry, which has been adversely affected by Britain's tariff deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to a government spokesperson, direct funding was deemed not to offer taxpayer value or resolve the long-standing issues faced by the bioethanol industry. The government acknowledged the difficult choice but highlighted the need to focus on long-term solutions.
The Vivergo plant, located in northern England, was already under threat of closure since June when Associated British Foods declared that closure was imminent without government support. The plant's shutdown signifies broader challenges within the bioethanol sector in the UK.

