Investors Await Fed's Next Move Amid Market Highs

The Dow briefly reached a historic high as UnitedHealth's shares surged following Berkshire Hathaway's increased stake in the health insurer. The market evaluated mixed data for indications of the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy.

Anticipation surrounds President Trump's meeting with President Putin, as investors hope for progress in the Ukraine conflict and possible impacts on crude prices. Investors are also keen on potential policy changes from the Fed, with expectations of a rate cut in September.

Healthcare stocks rose by 1.3%, reflecting optimism partly fueled by UnitedHealth's gains. Economic data shows mixed indicators, with retail sales rising, but consumer confidence weakening due to tariff pressures. Trump's planned tariffs on steel and semiconductors add complexity to the economic outlook.