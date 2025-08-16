Trump and Putin to Discuss Nuclear Treaties in Alaska
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to discuss nuclear treaties with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Alaska. Although the discussion would also touch upon the Ukraine situation, Trump's emphasis on arms control underscores its significance in brewing global affairs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 03:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed plans to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about nuclear treaties during their upcoming meeting in Alaska.
Speaking to Fox News' Bret Baier while traveling on Air Force One, Trump stated that the meeting will also cover issues relating to Ukraine.
The inclusion of nuclear arms control topics highlights ongoing concerns over international security and diplomatic relations between the two nations.
