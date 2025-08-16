Tragedy Strikes Again: Child Falls into Delhi Drain Amid Kite-Chase

A seven-year-old boy accidentally fell into a drain on Friday evening in Delhi's Welcome area while attempting to catch a kite, according to police reports. The police received an emergency call and quickly arrived at the scene near Lakdi Market Puliya, uncovering the tragic details through an initial inquiry.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was promptly informed, prompting the initiation of a search and rescue mission which was later suspended due to poor visibility. Officials stated that operations will continue at first light, as investigations proceed with further details yet to be disclosed.

This incident is a grim reminder of previous tragedies, including a fatal July incident where a toddler died after falling into an open sewer in North Delhi's Narela subdivision. Similarly, an eight-year-old narrowly escaped injury after falling into a sewer in Defence Colony, stressing persistent safety concerns in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)