IATA to Host Third World Sustainability Symposium in Hong Kong to Tackle Net Zero Goals

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will convene the third World Sustainability Symposium (WSS) in Hong Kong SAR, China, on 21–22 October 2025, with Cathay Pacific as host airline. The event, being held in Asia for the first time, will bring together leaders from aviation, energy, finance, technology, and policymaking to accelerate the industry’s path toward achieving net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

A Global Turning Point for Aviation Sustainability

The symposium comes at a pivotal moment for the aviation industry. It follows the 42nd ICAO Assembly, where airlines called for stronger government action to support Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) deployment and ensure the integrity of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). It also precedes COP30, which will focus on turning global climate pledges into concrete actions.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, emphasized the urgency: “We are at a crucial point. Airlines are fully committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But we have not seen sufficient, timely action by policymakers, aerospace manufacturers, oil companies, or fuel producers to support this commitment. This event is an essential rallying call for all stakeholders to accelerate the pace of this crucial energy transition.”

Cathay Pacific: Showcasing Hong Kong’s Role

For host airline Cathay Pacific, the WSS represents an opportunity to showcase Hong Kong’s potential as a hub for sustainable aviation fuels and green finance.

Ronald Lam, CEO of Cathay Group, said: “As the WSS lands in Asia for the first time, we are honored that Hong Kong has been selected. Collaboration across sectors and regulators is essential for aviation’s decarbonization. Hong Kong has the potential to become one of Asia’s major centers for SAF in the future.”

The opening session will feature a welcome speech from Ronald Lam and a keynote address by Mable Chan, Secretary of Transport & Logistics for the Hong Kong SAR Government. A leadership conversation between Patrick Healy, Chair of the Cathay Group, and Willie Walsh will review the industry’s progress toward decarbonization.

Driving the Energy Transition

The two-day symposium will explore practical measures to:

Remove barriers to expanding SAF production and distribution.

Attract financing for the $4.7 trillion cost of decarbonizing aviation.

Integrate emerging technologies from established players and start-ups.

Strengthen collaboration across the aviation value chain.

The event will also highlight aviation’s role in the broader global energy transition, recognizing that decarbonization of air transport cannot be separated from developments in energy, finance, agriculture, and technology.

Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s SVP Sustainability and Chief Economist, underscored the multi-sectoral nature of the challenge: “Decarbonizing the airline industry is not just an industry issue but part of the global energy transition. If treated holistically, involving policy, energy, finance, technology, and agriculture, it will be possible to achieve net zero by 2050.”

Expert Lineup of Global Leaders

The symposium will feature a lineup of global experts, including:

Jun Ma , Chairman & President, Hong Kong Green Finance Association

Fabiano Piccino , Global Head of Sustainability, Kuehne+Nagel Air Logistics

Jouk Boeye , Managing Director Corporate Sourcing, HSBC

Christopher Au , Director, Asia Pacific Climate Risk Centre, WTW

Ayesha Choudhury, Chief Commercial Officer, Infinium

These speakers will address how finance, logistics, energy, and innovation can converge to make aviation’s decarbonization achievable and economically viable.

Hong Kong as a Hub for Green Aviation

The choice of Hong Kong reflects Asia’s growing role in the global aviation and energy landscape. With its advanced financial sector, central location, and status as a leading aviation hub, Hong Kong is well-positioned to play a regional leadership role in SAF development and green finance.

The WSS aims to provide not only dialogue but also actionable pathways for governments, airlines, investors, and innovators to close the gap between commitments and implementation.