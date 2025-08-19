Reliance Infrastructure to Bolster Portfolio with Major Solar Power Project
Reliance Infrastructure wins a Letter of Award from NHPC for a 390 MW solar power project and 780 MWhr battery energy storage system. This new venture will enhance Reliance Group’s clean energy pipeline, establishing it as a leader in integrated Solar + BESS solutions across India.
Reliance Infrastructure has been awarded a significant contract by state-owned NHPC for a 390 MW solar power project and a 780 MWhr battery energy storage system (BESS). The contract, announced Tuesday, represents a strategic expansion in the company's new energy solutions portfolio.
The project, with a winning tariff of Rs 3.13/kWh, stands out as one of the most attractive pricing proposals within India's energy transition sector. It contributes to Reliance Group's standing as a dominant player in the integrated Solar + BESS market.
Already boasting a renewable energy portfolio of nearly 2.5 GWp of solar and 2.5 GWhr of BESS, the group's clean energy capacity will surpass 3 GWp and 3.5 GWhr respectively. This initiative is part of a broader 1,200 MW solar + 600 MW/2,400 MWh BESS tender floated by NHPC, which was four times oversubscribed, drawing broad industry interest.
